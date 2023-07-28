Brent
Brent quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has formed a divergence. As a result, in this situation a downward breakout of +1/8 (82.81) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 7/8 (79.69). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +2/8 (84.38), which will reshuffle the Murray lines so that new price targets could be set.
On M15, the decline could be additionally confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. Currently, a rebound from 2/8 (4531.2) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 3/8 (4609.8). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (4531.2). In this case, the index could correct to 1/8 (4453.1).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so the beginning of price growth could be indicated by a rebound off 2/8 (4531.2) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
