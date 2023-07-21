Brent
Brent quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 8/8 (81.25) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at +1/8 (82.81). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (79.69). In this case, the quotes could return to 6/8 (78.12).
On M15, the growth of the quotes might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
The S&P 500 index quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, further growth to the nearest resistance at 7/8 (4609.8) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (4531.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index could correct to 5/8 (4453.1).
On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of a price rise to 7/8 (4609.8) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.