Brent
Brent quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now above it, indicating a probable development of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, further growth to the resistance level of 6/8 (78.12) is to be expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (75.00). In this case, the quotes could drop to the support of 3/8 (73.44).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a rise to 6/8 (78.12) on H4.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes remain in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 8/8 (4375.0) is expected, followed by a breakout and a drop to the support at 7/8 (4296.9). The scenario can be cancelled by a rise above the resistance level of +1/8 (4453.1). In this case, the quotes could continue growing and reach +2/8 (4531.2).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
