Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a breakout of 3/8 (73.44) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (71.88). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (75.00). In this case, Brent quotes might rise to 5/8 (76.56).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates a high probability of a further price decline.
S&P 500 quotes broke the level of 8/8 (4375.0) downwards on H4 and escaped the overbought area. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. As a result, a test of the support at 7/8 (4335.9) is expected, followed by a breakout and a decline to 6/8 (4296.9). The scenario can be cancelled by a new upward breakout of the resistance at 8/8 (4375.0). In this case, the growth of the S&P 500 index might start again, and the quotes could reach +1/8 (4414.1).
On M15, a further price decline might be supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.