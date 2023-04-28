Share:

Brent

On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakout of 1/8 (78.12) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (75.00). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (81.25), which could lead to a trend reversal and growth of Brent quotes to 3/8 (84.38).

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken. This indicates a high probability of further falling.

S&P 500

On H4, the index quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 5/8 (4140.6) and possibly grow to the resistance at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (4062.5), which could lead to a trend reversal and falling to the support at 3/8 (3984.4).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.