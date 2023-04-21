Brent
On H4, Brent quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates probable development of a downtrend. However, the RSI is already in the oversold area. As a result, the price is expected to break 2/8 (81.25) and next, reach the resistance at 3/8 (84.38). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (78.12). In this case, the decline of Brent quotes could continue, and the price could drop to the support at 0/8 (75.00).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is too far away from the current price, hence, the growth of the quotes will be triggered by an upwards of 2/8 (81.25) on H4.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. The price is now expected to rise above 5/8 (4140.6) and net, grow to the resistance at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (4062.5), which might lead to a trend reversal and bring the price down to 3/8 (3984.4).
On M15, a breakout of the upper border of VoltyChannel will be an additional signal for price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
