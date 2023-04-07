Brent
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. A test of 4/8 (87.50) should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance at 5/8 (90.62). The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of 3/8 (84.38) downwards. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support at 2/8 (81.25).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth of the quotes could be a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 5/8 (4140.6), followed by growth to the resistance at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of the support at 4/8 (4062.5). In this case, the S&P 500 quotes could drop to 3/8 (3984.4).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms presence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further rise in price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
