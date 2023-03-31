Brent
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this circumstances, we expect a downward breakout of 1/8 (78.12) and falling to the support at 0/8 (75.00). The scenario can be canceled by rising above 2/8 (81.25), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes of the S&P 500 index have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which indicates a probable development of the uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, in such a situation, a rebound from the level of 4/8 (4062.5) is expected, after which the price could fall to the support at 3/8 (3984.4). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (4062.5). In this case, the growth of the S&P 500 index will continue, and the index could reach 5/8 (4140.6).
On M15, further price falling can be supported by a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
