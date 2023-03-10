Brent
On H4, the 200-day Moving Average has broken, and Brent quotes are now below it, which means they might develop a downtrend. However, the RSI has already reached the oversold area. As a result, we should expect a breakaway of 4/8 (81.25) upwards and growth of the price to the resistance level of 5/8 (82.81). The scenario can be cancelled by a downwards breakaway of the support at 3/8 (79.69), in which case Brent quotes will continue falling and might reach 2/8 (78.12).
On M15, price growth can additionally be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.
S&P 500
On H4, the S&P 500 index quotes and the RSI are in the oversold area, which points on a possible increase in the price. The quotes are expected to rise above 0/8 (3906.2) and then reach the resistance level of 2/8 (3984.4). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support at -1/8 (3867.2). In this case, quotes might drop to -2/8 (3828.1).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of an increase in the price.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.