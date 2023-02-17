Brent
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, further falling of the price to the nearest support of 5/8 (82.81) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 6/8 (84.38). In this case the pair may rise to 7/8 (85.94).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support level. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (4062.5) is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 5/8 (4140.6). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 4/8 (4062.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index should continue falling, and the quotes may drop to 3/8 (3984.4).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which mean growth can only be supported by a bounce off 4/8 (4062.5) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1950 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds near 1.1950 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement.
Gasoline to drive Fed to 6.5%
The nightmare scenario no one wants to talk about is a second fresh surge in inflation. The re-acceleration of inflation, now confirmed by the latest US Producer Price data, will send the Federal Reserve scurrying to find a solution?