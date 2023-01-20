Brent
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, implying an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. A breakaway of 8/8 (87.50) upwards should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance line of +1/8 (89.06). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 6/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 4/8 (81.25).s
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which indicates an uptrend and increases the probability of further growth.
S&P 500
On H4, the S&P 500 index quotes has broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now under it, which indicates probable development of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance level. As a result, a bounce off 2/8 (3906.2) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (3828.1). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 3/8 (3984.4). In this case, the quotes might rise to the resistance level of 4/8 (4062.5).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of further falling of the price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
