Brent
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, indicating possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the support level. The quotes are expected to rise above 6/8 (84.38) and then grow to the resistance level of 8/8 (87.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (82.81). In this case, the quotes may drop to 3/8 (79.69).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes of the index are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the ascending trendline that acts as the price support. In the end, we should expect the quotes to rise above 3/8 (3984.4) and next — reach the resistance level of 4/8 (4062.5). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 2/8 (3906.2), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling of the index to 1/8 (3828.1).
On M15, an additional signal confirming price growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.