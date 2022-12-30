Brent
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A test of 2/8 (81.25) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 1/8 (78.12). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the quotes to the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the descending trendline that acts as a resistance level for the price. As a result, a breakaway of 0/8 (3750.0) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of -1/8 (3593.8). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 1/8 (3906.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index may rise to 2/8 (4062.5).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
