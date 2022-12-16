Brent
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline. In this situation, further falling to the support level of 1/8 (78.12) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by an upwards breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms a downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes have dropped under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level downwards. As a result, further falling of the quotes to 0/8 (3750.0) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). This might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 3/8 (4218.8).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0650 ahead of EU PMIs
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0650 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is reversing the previous recovery, despite a cautious mood and higher Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2200 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.2200 early Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.4% in November, compared to the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%, but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold struggles to sustain above $1,780 despite subdued US Dollar
Gold price is struggling to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,780.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is facing immense pressure as the western central banks have hiked their interest rates to gain strength in their battle against stubborn inflation.
Stellar joins hands with United Nations to grant Ukrainian refugees with USDC
Stellar (XLM) and the rest of the crypto market suffered a major setback in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, as the markets recovered, cryptocurrency has become an important means of transaction in Ukraine.
Tough week for investors
Risk assets are looking heavy as the week gets set to close out. The primary catalyst comes from this week's Fed decision which leaned more hawkish on the revelation the central bank expects the terminal rate to rise above 5%.