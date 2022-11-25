Brent
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the descending trend line. Currently, the price should test 3/8 (84.38), break through it, and fall to the support level of 2/8 (81.25). The scenario can be cancelled by the price rising over 4/8 (87.50), in which case the quotes may rise to 5/8 (90.62).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms a downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which hints on a possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the ascending trend line and continues going upwards. Currently, the price is expected to rise above the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5) and next - growth to 3/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 1/8 (3906.2), which might lead to falling to 0/8 (3750.0).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probabilitt of growth to 3/8 (4218.8) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
