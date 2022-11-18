Brent
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of the downtrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (89.06), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 0/8 (87.50). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (90.62). In this case, the quotes might rise to 3/8 (92.19).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes have bounced off the 200-day Moving Average and are now beneath it, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. Currently, we expect the price to break through the support level of 1/8 (3906.2) downwards and fall to 0/8 (3750.0). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). This might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the index quotes to 3/8 (4218.8).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.