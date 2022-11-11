Brent
On H4, Brent quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which signifies possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In such circumstances, we should expect a downward breakaway of 6/8 (93.75) and subsequent falling to the support level of 5/8 (90.62). The scenario can be cancelled if the quotes rise over the resistance level of 7/8 (96.88), in which case they may rise to 8/8 (100.00).
On M15, further falling of the price may be supported by a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes of the stock index are under the 200-day Moving Average, which signifies possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In such circumstances, we should expect a downward breakaway of the support level of 1/8 (3906.2) and subsequent falling to 0/8 (3750.0). The scenario can be cancelled if the quotes rise over the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of S&P 500 to 3/8 (4218.8).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of the price falling to 0/8 (3750.0) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
