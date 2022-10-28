Brent
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now resting above it, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is testing the the support level. Currently, we should expect the quotes to rise over 7/8 (96.88) and then grow to the resistance level of 8/8 (100.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 (93.75) downwards. In this case, the quotes may drop to the support level of 5/8 (90.62).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of price growth.
On H4, the quotes are going under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI bounced off the resistance level. Currently, a breakaway of the support level downwards is expected at 0/8 (3750.0), followed by falling to -1/8 (3593.8). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the resistance level at 1/8 (3906.2). In this case, the quotes may reach 2/8 (4062.5).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, confirming the downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
