Brent
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average once again, Brent is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. The Relative Strength Index has also broken the descending trendline. In this case, the pair is expected to test 7/8 (96.88), break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8 (100.00). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 6/8 (93.75) to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach the support at 5/8 (90.63).
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P 500 index is trading inside the “oversold area”. There is convergence on the Relative Strength Index, confirming the uptrend. In this case, the price is expected to break 0/8 (3750.0) and continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 1/8 (3906.2). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -1/8 (3593.8) to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue to fall towards -2/8 (3437.5).
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 1/8 (3906.2) in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
