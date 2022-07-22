Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area”, the S&P Index is trading above 1/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the resistance at 2/8, break it, and then continue growing towards 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall to return to 0/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
