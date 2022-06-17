Brent
On H4, Brent quotes have bounced off the 200-days Moving Average and are trading above it, indicating the end of the correction and the continuation of the uptrend. A test of 7/8 is to be expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 6/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes can return to 5/8.
On M15, growth can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway upwards of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes rest in the overbought area. A test of 0/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support at -1/8 downwards. This might entail further falling to -2/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
