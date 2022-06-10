Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing 8/8 earlier, Brent has rebounded from it. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards +1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
