Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 2/8 and resume falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold sticks to gains above $1,850, lacks follow-through amid risk-on
Gold built on the overnight bounce from the very important 200-day SMA support and edged higher on the last day of the week. The XAUUSD held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,850 level.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!