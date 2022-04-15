Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 0/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, after breaking the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, the pair may continue its decline.
