Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct down to -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may continue trading upwards only after breaking 1/8 in the H4 chart.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 in quiet day
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines on Friday and fluctuating in a relatively tight range below 1.1000. The US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains as US T-bond yields stay flat on the day following this week's impressive rally. Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, trades near 1.3100
GBP/USD touched its weakest level since November 2020 near 1.3050 early Friday but managed to pare its daily losses. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the pair stays calm near 1.3100 ahead of US consumer confidence data.
Gold steadies near $1,900 as US T-bond yields take a breather
Gold broke below $2,000 during the Asian trading hours on Friday and fell to a daily low of $1,981. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning quiet after rising more than 10% this week, however, gold recovered modestly and steadied around $1,990.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.