Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 2/8.
in the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendencyж right now, it is rebounding from the support at 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to correct towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall to reach the support at -1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth to reach 2/8 in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
