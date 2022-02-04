Brent

In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

S&P 500

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, the S&P Index is trading below it to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 2/8 and then resume trading downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.