As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from 4/8, Brent is expected to break the closest resistance at 5/8 and then continue growing towards 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may resume falling and reach the support at 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.