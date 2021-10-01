Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test +1/8, break it, and continue falling towards the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD edges toward 1.16, dismissing risk-off mood ahead of data
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone and US inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.