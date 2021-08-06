Brent
On H4, Brent quotations have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are trading below it, which indicates a probable break out of a downtrend. Currently, we expect a test of 6/8 and a bounce off it, followed by falling to the support level of 4/8. Tye scenario can be canceled by rising over 6/8. In this case, oil prices may rise to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, the lower border of VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days MA, which means the uptrend is prevailing. In this case, we should expect growth to the resistance level of +2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of +1/8 downwards. This might provoke falling to 8/8.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the activity of the uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.