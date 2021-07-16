Brent
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards and reach the resistance at 8/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 8/8, the S&P Index has left the “overbought area”, thus indicating a correctional decline. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach the resistance at +1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.