Brent
As see can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and resume falling towards the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards and reach the resistance at +2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct to reach the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD: Sluggish yields test bears on the way to 1.1800, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD defends the multi-day low of 1.1837 heading into the European session. Covid woes battle Fed tapering chatters, upbeat US data. Risk appetite dwindles ahead of US NFP. Lagarde awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.