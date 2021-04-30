Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing towards the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards and reach the support at 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, after reaching the “overbought area”, the S&P Index may start a new correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move downwards and reach the resistance at +1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 ahead of all-important German, EZ GDP figures
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.21 as the dollar gains ground and ahead of closely watched EZ GDP figures. The French economy surprised with growth in Q1 while Spain's output dropped. Preliminary inflation figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces ahead of busy end to April, eurozone GDP, US inflation data stand out
Markets are somewhat on the back foot after yet another record day on Thursday, while the dollar is stable after upbeat US GDP and ahead of additional figures. Cryptocurrencies have bounced from the lows, metals look strong while gold and oil are off the highs.