Brent
On H4, Brent quotations overcome 0/8 and escaped the oversold area. Currently, we expect growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support at 0/8 downwards. In this case, the price might drop deeper down to -1/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of Volty Channel will increase the probability of further price growth.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotations are trading in the overbought area. Currently, a breakaway of +1/8 can provoke a correctional decline to the nearest support at 8/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of +2/8 upwards, which will reshuffle the Murrey lines and set new goals of price moves.
On M15, the lower border of Volty Channel is too far away from the current price, which means the falling will only be signaled by a breakaway of +1/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD slides below 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.37, nearing the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...