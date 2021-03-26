Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume falling towards the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 3/8, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards and reach the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
