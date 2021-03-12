Brent

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the pair is expected to break 8/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.

S&P 500

In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and then continue growing towards the closest resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards and reach the support at 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.