Brent

In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 5/8.

Brent

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

Brent

S&P 500

As we can see in the H4, the S&P Index has broken 0/8, thus leaving the “oversold area”. In this case, the price may break 1/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at -1/8.

US500

As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may continue the ascending tendency only after breaking 1/8 from the H4 chart.

US500

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech

GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech

GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through

The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.

Gold News

Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000

Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000

The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP

US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP

DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.

US Dollar Index News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures