AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. We should expect rising over 7/8 (0.6713) and growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6591) downwards. In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6469).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This means the uptrend is active, and the probability of further growth is high.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. Currently, we expect further growth of the growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (0.5981). This event might provoke falling of the price to 4/8 (0.5859).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms an uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears 0.6700 ahead of Australian employment data
A worsening market mood weighed on global stocks, dragging AUDUSD alongside. The pair remains depressed ahead of the release of Australian employment figures, expected to show the economy added 15,000 new job positions in October.
EURUSD seesaws below 1.0400, as risk-off flows support the greenback
The EURUSD pair trades around 1.0390, struggling to regain the 1.0400 threshold. Upbeat US Retail Sales surprisingly revived inflation and growth-related concerns, sending Wall Street into the red.
Gold consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards
Gold struggles to extend its gains but holds near its weekly high of $1,786.46. XAUUSD spent the day within a limited range, despite a souring market mood. Global stock markets traded in the red reflecting the downbeat sentiment, the latter triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
LINK Price: Sell-off in the cards as crypto lending platform Genesis suspends withdrawals
LINK is barely holding onto support at $6.00 as the effects of the FTX crisis continue punching holes in an already battered crypto market. Fear is also spreading amid forecasts of the crypto winter stretching to the end of 2023.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.