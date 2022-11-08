AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which hints on possible development of an uptrend. However, the RSI is nearing the overbought area. As a result, we should expect a test of 4/8 (0.6347), a breakaway of it, and a decline to the support level of 3/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (0.6469). In this case, the pair might rise to 6/8 (0.6591).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling to 3/8 (0.6225) on H4.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI have bounced off the resistance line. Currently, we should expect a downwards breakaway of the support level of 8/8 (0.5859) and subsequent falling to 7/8 (0.5737). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (0.5981). This might provoke growth to +2/8 (0.6103).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline of the pair will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.