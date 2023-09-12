Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 1/8 (0.6408) level down and drop to the support at 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the 2/8 (0.6469) level. In this case, the quotes could rise to the resistance at 3/8 (0.6530).

On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel could serve as an additional signal confirming the price decline.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the support level. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rebound from the 1/8 (0.5920) level and fall to the support at 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 1/8 (0.5920). In this case, the pair could rise to 2/8 (0.5981).

On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a price decline.