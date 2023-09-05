AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 1/8 (0.6408) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by the price rising above 2/8 (0.6469), in which case the the quotes might reach the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6530).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend and a high probability of a further price drop.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. The quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to drop to 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario can be cancelled by the quotes rising above the resistance at 2/8 (0.5981). In this case, the pair could grow to 3/8 (0.6042).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
