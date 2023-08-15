AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 3/8 (0.6530) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a decrease to the support at 1/8 (0.6408). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the level of 3/8 (0.6530). In this case, the quotes could reach the resistance at 4/8 (0.6591).
On M15, after a rebound from 3/8 (0.6530), a further decline can be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The NZDUSD chart demonstrates a similar picture. The quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI has exited the oversold area and is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 3/8 (0.6042) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 1/8 (0.5920). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6042). In this case, the pair could rise to 4/8 (0.6103).
On M15, after a rebound from 3/8 (0.6042), a further decline of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.0900 as trading conditions remain thin on Assumption Day holiday in Europe. In the second half of the day, July Retail Sales data from the US could influence the USD's valuation and trigger the next directional action in the pair.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day at around 1.2700 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June but Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground amid strong wage inflation readings.
Gold stays dangerously close to $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades dangerously close to $1,900 following disappointing data releases from China on Tuesday. Ahead of the US Retail Sales data, the 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
US July Retail Sales Preview: Consumer robustness expected to remain
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Tuesday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will rise for the third straight month in July.