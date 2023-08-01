AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of the 5/8 (0.6652) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support level at 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the quotes could rise to 7/8 (0.6774).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates a prevailing downtrend and increases the probability of a further price drop.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of the 5/8 (0.6164) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 4/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225). In this case, the pair could rise to 7/8 (0.6286).
On M15, the price fall might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
