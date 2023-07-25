AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to break the 7/8 (0.6774) level, reaching the resistance at 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (0.6713), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6652).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the predominance of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further rise.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering above it, which indicates probable development of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to surpass the 6/8 (0.6225) level and reach the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (0.6164). In this case, the pair might drop to 4/8 (0.6103).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
