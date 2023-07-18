AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 8/8 (0.6835) level and continue growing to the resistance level of +2/8 (0.6658). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 7/8 (0.6774). In this case, the pair might fall to the support at 6/8 (0.6713).
On M15, the growth of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On the H4 NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar: the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to crush the 8/8 (0.6347) level and advance to the resistance of +2/8 (0.6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (0.6286), which might lead to a decline to 6/8 (0.6225).
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
