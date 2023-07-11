AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes on H4 have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, indicating the possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 6/8 (0.6713) is expected, followed by a breakout and a price rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6652). In this case, the pair could drop to the support level of 4/8 (0.6591).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price increase.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes on H4 are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6225) and advance to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and a drop to the support at 4/8 (0.6103).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
