AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In these circumstances, a test of 4/8 (0.6591) is expected, followed by a breakout and a decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6530). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713), which could lead to a trend reversal and a rise to 7/8 (0.6774).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further price decline.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD demonstrates a similar picture on H4. The quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. and the RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (0.6103) is expected, followed by a breakout of the level and a drop to the support level of 3/8 (0.6042). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225).
On M15, a further decline could be supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in early Europe. The main currency pair is facing selling pressure as the market mood turns cautious and underpins the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European morning. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold bulls eye $1,930 on economic slowdown, US-China jitters amid US holiday
Gold Price (XAU/USD) stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking upside momentum around $1,923 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.