AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and is above the line now, revealing the probable development of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a test of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by a breakout and a rise to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of 5/8 (0.6652). In this case, the pair could drop to 4/8 (0.6591).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6225), later reaching the resistance level of 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 4/8 (0.6103).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 on Lagarde, more ECB-speak, US data eyed
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.0950 following ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish rhetoric at the ECB Forum. The pair is on the front foot, as the US Dollar struggles amid a risk-on market mood. More ECB-speak and US data are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2750 on upbeat mood
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2750, showing some resilience in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair is underpinned by the upbeat market mood and a broadly subdued US Dollar performance. All eyes are now on US Durable Goods and housing data.
Gold prepares for a rally above $1,930 as USD Index drops ahead of US Durables
Gold price is demonstrating signs of volatility contraction below $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is looking to deliver gains as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has come under pressure due to the risk-appetite theme.
BTC flatlines while altcoin bulls rethink their strategy
Bitcoin price continues to resist falling under bears control as it hovers around the $30,000 psychological level. While the initial run-up in BTC benefitted altcoins like ETH and XRP, the current state of struggle for BTC has caused many altcoins to remain flat.
Inflation remains the market’s priority
Events in Russia have had little discernible impact on the FX market so far. Instead, the hot topic of high inflation and what policymakers are prepared to do about it remains the market's priority. This will be at the top of the agenda at this week's ECB's annual symposium in Sintra.