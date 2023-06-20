AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD broke the level of 8/8 (0.6835) on H4 and escaped the overbought area. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a decline to the support at 6/8 (0.6713). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (0.6835). In this case, the pair could continue growing and reach the level of +2/8 (0.6958).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. As a result, a test of 5/8 (0.6103) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6103).
On M15, further price growth could be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
