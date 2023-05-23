AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, representing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 1/8 (0.6622) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 0/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6683), which could lead to a trend reversal and make the pair rise to 5/8 (0.6744).
On M15, a further decline in AUDUSD quotes could be supported by a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average out and are now above it, indicating possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. As a result, the pair is expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6286) and reach the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of 5/8 (0.6256). In this case, the pair could drop to 4/8 (0.6225).
On M15, the upper border of the VoltyChannel is broken. This enhances the probability of a further price increase on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
